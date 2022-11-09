Project to four-lane Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road okayed: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

In a series of tweets, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said the project for the four-laning of the Phagwara-Hoshiarpur road (National Highway-344B), including the Phagwara and Hoshiarpur bypass, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana in Punjab, had been approved at a cost of Rs 1553.07 crore on the hybrid annuity mode.

“The construction period for the 48.622 km stretch is two years. The corridor starts from National Highway-44 near Jamalpur (Phagwara) and ends at National Highway-503A in Hoshiarpur,” Gadkari said.

“After completion, the highway will provide faster connectivity between National Highway-44 and National Highway-503A (Amritsar–Tanda–Una),” Gadkari added.

“The development of the section will overall improve the movement along the existing highway ensuring smooth and safe traffic flow, substantially reduce travel time and bring down vehicle operating cost (VOC),” Gadkari said.

The project would boost the infrastructure in the region leading to the overall economic development of the area, the minister said.

