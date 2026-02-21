Promise for sufficient water supply through Gang Canal not fulfilled, farmers block 2 highways

Farmers blocked two state highways here, on Friday for four hours, alleging that the promise for sufficient water supply through Gang Canal, during a 36-day closure of Ferozepur Feeder canal, was not fulfilled.

Farmers staged protests on the highway near the Phoosewala toll plaza and the CC Headworks, shouting slogans.

Buses were completely halted, while private vehicles routed through link roads.

Heavy police force and administrative officials were deployed at both the locations.

The sit-in near the toll plaza near Phoosewala village was led by Gramin Mazdoor Kisan Samiti (GKS) state president Ranjit Singh Raju, All India Kisan Sabha district president Sohan Singh Mander and Student Federation of India district president Mukesh Mohanpura.

Near the CC Headworks on the Sriganganagar-Padampur road, farmers protest was led by Kisan Sangharsh Samiti spokesperson Subhash Sehgal, district president Amar Singh Bishnoi, Kisan Sabha vice-president Ametendra Singh Kranti, Kisan Army convenor Maninder Singh Mann and Richhpal Singh Makkasar of GKS.

At both the locations, protestors launched a scathing attack on the Rajasthan government.

They alleged that before the start of the reconstruction of the Ferozepur Feeder Canal, a written promise of "adequate water" was made to the farmers, but this was not fulfilled, adding that the supply was cut off from the Ferozepur Feeder Canal on January 21.

Prior to this, farmer organisations had suggested cleaning and breaking the crust of the old Bikaner Canal to allow water to reach the RD 45 Headworks, but the government took no action.

The administration had promised to release 2,100 cusecs of water in Gang Canal, ensuring at least 1,500 cusecs of water would reach the Khakhan head near Abohar.

However, the promises weren’t fulfilled, they alleged. Till date, only 1,400 cusecs of water was received.

Water Resources Department Chief Engineer Amarjeet Singh Mehrada has assured over the phone that full water would be provided soon.

The protesters, however, said that no increase has been made yet.