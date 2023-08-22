Promised Canada, siblings taken to six other countries by agents

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, August 21

Two travel agents allegedly took Rs 24.6 lakh from a brother-sister duo of Bhattiwala Kalan to arrange Canadian work permits for them. But sent them to Dubai first, then Azerbaijan and then to four other countries, leading to their arrest.

The Bhawanigarh police have registered a fraud case and started investigation.

As per Sukhwinder Singh from Bhattiwala Kalan, he and his sister had been trying to settle in Canada and they got in touch with two travel agents — Pushpinder Singh and Chamkaur Singh of their village. They allegedly demanded Rs 41 lakh to arrange Canadian work permits for the siblings.

“But instead of sending my sister and me to Canada directly, they sent us to Dubai on March 28 last year. We waited for Canadian visa there for 28 days. Later, they said that our visa will come at Azerbaijan and sent us there. We stayed there for two months. Later after forging our papers, they sent us to Serbia,” alleged Sukhwinder.

From Serbia, both were left at the border of Austria where the police arrested them. After the verification of their documents, they were freed. Then, the agents took them to Italy.

“From Italy, they took us to Portugal and we stayed there for 22 days. After facing serious problems and remaining hungry for many days, we finally decided to come back and reached here on January 25 this year. We faced many problems during our stay in six countries as the agents had taken our passports. They also threatened to get us arrested if we disclosed our plight to anyone,” said Singh.

After their return, Sukhwinder demanded his money back, but they refused. So Sukhwinder submitted an application in the office of the Sangrur SSP. An FIR was registered last night at Bhawanigarh police station against Pushpinder Singh and Chamkaur Singh.

“We are probing the matter,” said Ajay Kumar, SHO, Bhawanigarh police station.

#Canada #Dubai #Sangrur