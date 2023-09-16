Promote energy efficiency in buildings: PEDA

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 15

The Punjab New and Renewable Energy Sources Department has sought suggestions from all stakeholder departments on the State Energy Efficiency Action Plan (SEEAP) within a week.

While addressing a workshop on the SEEAP, the CEO Punjab Energy Development Agency (PEDA) Dr Amarpal Singh said the Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government had been making concerted efforts to promote energy efficiency in buildings, industries, municipalities, transport and other sectors.

Singh urged all the stakeholders to implement energy efficiency measures so that future generations can benefit. He further added that the aim of all departments should be to reduce the carbon intensity of India’s economy to less than 45 per cent by 2030.