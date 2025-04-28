Promote public transport, digitise parking system

Charge nominal fee for parking

Be it pedestrians or motorists, all have to suffer due to traffic chaos caused improper parking. Due to long traffic jams, precious time of citizens gets wasted. To resolve the parking issue, the administration must construct multi-story parking complexes in each area and appoint the staff to guide citizens to parking areas. Nobody should be allowed to vehicle on the road. Also, shopkeepers must be warned to keep their wares inside of shops. Nobody should be allowed to occupy the space in front of shop. Roadsides should be marked for parking and citizens must park their vehicles inside of the line. Tenders should be floated and contractor quoting the lowest prize should be given the parking contract on the pattern of Chandigarh. The parking fee should not be more than Rs 10. A heavy fine should be imposed on those parking their vehicle haphazardly. Each contractor must display the rate list in front of the parking lot. Any contractor found charging higher than the prescribed fee must be fined and his licence cancelled. Entry of heavy vehicles into crowded areas must be banned during peak hours. The citizens must cooperate with the administration.

Dr Mohd Saleem Farooqui

Advertisement

Avoid haphazard parking

Ludhiana is experiencing a parking crisis due to a constant increase in the number of vehicles. The lack of structured parking forces many residents to park their vehicles in a haphazard manner, obstructing roads and shop entrances. This leads to traffic congestion and hinders movement of pedestrians and commuters. Although the Traffic Police occasionally tow away wrongly parked vehicles, it provides only a temporary solution. Authorities should allocate resources for multi-level parking facilities, create explicit parking zones and implement traffic rules strictly. Widening of roads in key commercial areas and promoting digital parking solutions could also prove beneficial. The public must also follow the rules and avoid haphazard parking of vehicles. Encouraging the use of public transportation, carpooling and non-motorised travel can help reduce traffic congestion. A collaborative effort between the administration and the public can provide long-term relief from the parking issues.

Advertisement

Novin Christopher

Keep paid parking charges low

All roads in the inner areas of the city should be re-carpeted and encroachment in front of shops must be removed. A designated parking place must be provided within 1 km radius of a market. The parking charges must be very low so that people don’t feel burdened. The police personnel should be deputed to challan wrongly parked vehicles. The administration must put no-parking sign wherever required. For disabled people, there must be a provision of e-vehicles. Inspection teams should be established to check the parking places from time to time. People should park vehicles only at designated parking place. The authorities should purchase some land in congested areas for the construction of a parking complex. The people must park their vehicles responsibly and cooperate with the authorities.

Farzana Khan

Organise public awareness drives

While the city is growing, roads are shrinking under the pressure of increasing vehicles and poor parking facilities. The lack of planned parking spaces forces people to park anywhere they find the space, even if it means blocking roads or footpaths. This not only leads to traffic jams but also causes fights, delays and sometimes fines or towing away of vehicle. To fix this, the government should build multi-level parking facilities in crowded areas and link these with digital apps for real-time updates. Paid parking should be provided at reasonable rates. Roadsides should have clear parking lines and strict no-parking zones. Along with this, traffic police should take action against those park their vehicles in a haphazard manner. CCTV cameras must be installed to monitor busy spots. Public awareness drives, school campaigns and advertisements should teach responsible parking habits to people. Even small steps like avoiding double parking or blocking gates can make a big difference. We should stop blaming and start acting.

Harmandeep Kaur Gill

Build multi-level parking facility

The lack of parking space in Ludhiana has become a serious issue, especially in busy markets and industrial areas. With the number of vehicles increasing rapidly, the available parking facilities are not sufficient, leading to chaos on the roads. People often park their vehicles in a haphazard manner, hindering traffic movement and causing inconvenience to others. To address the issue, the authorities should build multi-level parking complexes and use vacant government land for setting up parking facilities. People should be fined for wrong parking, but at the same time they must be given better alternatives. Public transport should be improved and promoted to reduce the number of vehicles on roads. Smart parking solutions like real-time parking apps and digital boards can guide drivers to available spots, saving time and reducing congestion. Awareness campaigns should be organised to educate citizens on wrong parking and encourage responsible behaviour. Residents can also cooperate by avoiding unnecessary use of private vehicles and following parking rules. Solving the parking problem requires a collaborative approach between the administration and public, where everyone understands their role and works towards an organised and traffic-friendly city.

Parmeet Kaur

Carpooling can help check chaos on road

Residents of Ludhiana are grappling with traffic congestion due to inadequate parking facilities in key markets. At most parking lots, no receipt is issued and the amount collected is pocketed by the private staff and the contractor, causing a loss to the exchequer. The contractors should display the fee structure at the entry and exit points of all parking spaces. Multi-level parking facilities in high-density areas should be established to ease the traffic situation. Parking Management System (PMS) should be implemented for monitoring a parking area and continuously relaying information about space availability. New buildings plans without parking facility should not be approved. Valet parking services should be made available, where attendants park and retrieve vehicles for customers. ‘Pay & Park services’ offer user-friendly payment options for parking in public spaces. Carpooling is designed to incentivise people to share rides, leading to fewer cars on the road and reducing the stress associated with finding a parking spot. The MC should launch a mobile app to apprise the visitors about the status of parking space availability.

RS Sembhi

Covert vacant land into parking facilities

To tackle Ludhiana’s parking crisis, authorities must implement a multi-level smart parking system using IoT/AI-enabled sensors and a mobile app to guide drivers to available spots in real-time. Vacant land or old buildings should be repurposed into vertical parking structures. Strict zoning laws must mandate parking provisions in all new commercial and residential developments. Public-private partnerships can accelerate infrastructure rollout. On-street parking should be digitised with QR-based metering system and time slots. Citizens must use public transport where possible and follow parking norms strictly. A central traffic management system can optimize flow and reduce congestion caused by illegal or haphazard parking.

Jaspreet Singh

Inculcate good parking habits

To effectively address the parking crisis in the industrial city of Ludhiana, a two-pronged approach centered on infrastructure development and public participation is required. First and foremost, the Municipal Corporation should prioritise construction of multi-level parking facilities in congested industrial and commercial areas. Modern construction approaches can help maximise space and reduce the burden of on-street parking. Simultaneously, existing open spaces should be transformed into well-organised parking lots with defined boundaries and effective management systems. A vigorous public awareness effort is required to inculcate proper parking habits. This should include teaching individuals about authorised parking zones, the dangers of haphazard parking and the advantages of using available parking spaces. Using digital platforms and community outreach activities can help to successfully spread this knowledge. Furthermore, boosting the use of public transportation and supporting carpooling initiatives might reduce the overall number of vehicles requiring parking spaces, contributing to a more efficient traffic flow.

Tamanpreet Kaur Khangura

Set up helplines for reporting jams

Due to the shortage of parking facilities, motorists their vehicles in a wrong and haphazard manner in markets and other public places. The vehicles gets towed away causing great inconvenience to the owners. People can help improve the situation. They must assist the authorities in locating sites for parking facilities near the markets. The Municipal Corporation must follow up the matter, build the parking lot and later auction it for use. The corporation should also have a dedicated mobile number for the people to report traffic jams caused due to wrong parking, etc. The local police should have a separate mobile number. The vehicle owners must also be educated about proper parking in the markets and such other public places or roads. The policeman on duty in the market must keep a strict watch against the practice of wrong parking. Shop owners should also keep an eye out on vehicles parked in a wrong way. If a vehicle owner repeatedly violates rules, he or she must be fined by the police. These steps will help check haphazard parking in the markets and other public places.

Gautam Dev

Take strict action against offenders

The parking crisis in Ludhiana needs urgent attention. The authorities should develop proper parking complexes in the busy areas and ensure strict action against those who found guilty. Encouraging the use of public transport by improving its quality and reach can also reduce the number of vehicles on the roads. The traffic police should crack down on illegal parking and at the same time provide enough parking spaces nearby. On the public’s part, there needs to be greater awareness and responsibility. The people should not park vehicles on footpaths or in no-parking zones just for their convenience. Instead, they should follow traffic rules and support the administration’s efforts. Local businesses can also provide designated parking spots for customers. A joint effort from both authorities and citizens can solve the problem and make the city more organised and pedestrian-friendly.

Japleen Kaur

Park vehicles in designated areas

The lack of parking space in Ludhiana is a pressing issue that demands attention from the authorities and public alike. To ease the traffic situation, authorities should:

Develop multi-level parking facilities near commercial areas.

Implement smart parking systems to optimise space utilisation.

Enhance public transportation to reduce reliance on personal vehicles.

Enforce parking regulations strictly to prevent haphazard parking.

The public can play a role by:

Using public transport or carpooling, parking vehicles in designated areas.

Following parking rules and regulations.

Providing feedback to authorities on parking infrastructure.

The authorities and citizens must collaborate to address this issue and find effective solutions.

Tejas Tripathi

Improve road infrastructure

To ease traffic congestion in Ludhiana, the authorities should implement a multi-pronged approach by improving traffic management system and promoting alternative transportation options. Existing roads should be widened and new roads be built. Technology should be used to provide the motorists with real-time traffic situation. Providing convenient and accessible parking nearby, educating public about the benefits of carpooling, ride-sharing and public transport can encourage behavioural changes and reduce traffic congestion. The public can play a role in improving traffic situation in following ways:

Adopt sustainable transportation habits.

Follow traffic rules and support initiatives that promote road safety.

Obey traffic rules.

Adjust speed and driving habits as per weather and road condition.

Participate in community-based road safety programmes.

Kunshvir Singh

Enforce parking rules strictly

The authorities must develop multi-level parking lots and designate more parking zones, especially in commercial and industrial areas. Strict enforcement of parking rules, along with digital solutions like parking apps, can help drivers find available spaces and avoid haphazard parking. Introducing park-and-ride services and improving public transport can also reduce private vehicle use. The public, on its part, must cooperate by avoiding illegal parking and using available facilities responsibly. Awareness campaigns should be launched to educate citizens about the consequences of wrong parking and the benefits of the organised system. The people should also consider carpooling or using public transport to reduce the number of vehicles on roads. A joint effort by the authorities and the public is essential for creating a smoother traffic flow and a better urban experience.

Naman Khurana

Officials, people must collaborate

Shortage of parking space is a persistent problem in the industrial city of Ludhiana. Due to the lack of designated places, people end up parking their vehicles haphazardly or illegally, which not only creates traffic congestion but also results in towing away of vehicles. To overcome this, the authorities must invest in multi-level parking complexes, particularly in crowded market and industrial areas. They must also improve public transport facilities to minimise the use of private cars. But the responsibility does not fall solely on the administration. The citizens must also do their bit by parking only in designated parking lots and being considerate of others. Public awareness campaigns can also create a greater sense of civic responsibility. A mix of wise planning by officials and civic sense by citizens is the solution to Ludhiana’s parking problems.

Ruzal Bansal