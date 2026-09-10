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Home / Punjab / Promote stubble mgmt: Bhagwant Mann to CII

Promote stubble mgmt: Bhagwant Mann to CII

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Singh Mann meets a CII delegation on Wednesday.
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday called for a closer collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to accelerate sustainable crop residue management, strengthen horticulture through knowledge and technology exchange and build a skilled workforce to drive industrial growth.

During a meeting with the CII delegation, the CM emphasised sustainability, resource efficiency, climate resilience and green technology for the benefit of farmers.

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He also pitched for new skill and technology initiatives, including the proposed multi-skill training institute in Ludhiana and the centre of excellence for technical textiles with an ultra-modern laboratory in Jalandhar.

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Mann said he held discussions with the CII (northern region) Chairman on attracting new investments and creating maximum employment opportunities for the youth.

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