Propagate pro-people policies of AAP govt: Mann to legislators

Chandigarh, April 4

AAP state working presidentBudh Ram and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today held a meeting with their party MLAs from Fatehgarh Sahib and Lok Sabha candidate from this constituency.

Mann took feedback from all nine MLAs about their segments and devised strategy with them for the Lok Sabha poll.

The CM asked the MLAs to hold regular meetings with all party’s office-bearers in Fatehgarh Sahib.

He asked the MLAs to propagate pro-Punjab and pro-people policies that the AAP government had adoped in two years and issues that masses wanted to be addressed in Parliament.

AAP Lok Sabha candidate Gurpreet Singh GP said the Mann government had done exceptional work in the last two years. He said farmers had received canal water for irrigation, youths got government jobs and more than 90 per cent households were getting zero electricity bills.

He said Mann had delivered what he promised and AAP would once again sweep all parliamentary constituencies. He said people had seen how the PM Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre put AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail without any evidence.

The CM added that the INDIA bloc would win all seven seats in Delhi and AAP candidates would be victorious on all 13 seats

of Punjab.

