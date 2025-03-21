Property of woman peddler razed in Fazilka

The properties of two drug peddlers, including a woman, have been razed in Arniwals sub-tehsil of Fazilka district today. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varinder Singh Brar said one woman, Rani, and her accomplice, Bagga, a resident of Arniwala had been involved in drug trade.

He claimed that two properties constructed by both the accused from drug money had been razed by the police with the help of civil administration. The SSP said Rani had been facing three cases of drug smuggling in Fazilka district. Earlier too, a house of a drug peddler was demolished in the Abohar subdivision of Fazilka district few days back.

Issuing warning to anti-social elements to shun drug trade or face consequences, the SSP said after the “Yudh Nashayan virudh” campaign began on March 1, the Fazilka police had registered 76 cases and have arrested 111 accused during last 19 days.

He said 2.383-kg heroin, a whopping 5,98,864 intoxicating capsules and tablets, 75 kg poppy husk and Rs 52,000 drug money has also been recovered from the accused.