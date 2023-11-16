Proposal to open 42 grain markets in Muktsar district

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, November 15

Following requests by commission agents and farmers, the district food and civil supplies office today sent a proposal to the head office to re-open 42 mandis in the district and restart paddy procurement there. Notably, the district had 185 mandis, of which only 30 are functional at present.

As of now, 8.45 lakh metric tonne (LMT) paddy has arrived in the mandis in the district, of which 8.31 LMT produce has been purchased. Nearly 30,000 MT more paddy is expected to arrive.

Sukhjinder Singh, District Food and Civil Supplies Controller (DFCSC), Muktsar, said, “Some mandis were closed on or after November 10. However, the Arhtiya Association and farmers have appealed to us to restart paddy procurement at some of the mandis, where the paddy crop is still expected to arrive. Usually, the paddy procurement is over by this time. However, the procurement this year started late due to a strike by rice millers. So, we have sent a proposal to the higher-ups for reopening 42 mandis in the district. Paddy was purchased at 30 mandis in the district yesterday.”

Gaurav Garg, District Mandi Officer, Muktsar, said, “We are getting phone calls from farmers that some late-sown varieties of paddy are yet to be harvested.”

Meanwhile, 1,035 cases of stubble burning have been reported in the district till Tuesday evening.

#Muktsar