Proposal to shift de-addiction hospital; patients, kin upset

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, March 26

The proposal of the administration to shift Red Cross Drug De Addiction Hospital, Sangrur, to Ghabdan village has caused anxiety among addicts and their relatives. They fear that they will not be able to get the required treatment at Ghabadan, which is around 12 km from Sangrur.

Will not serve purpose We have met the Deputy Commissioner and requested him not to shift the centre outside the city. Our centre can be shifted to another location as many government buildings are available. If shifted, the centre will not be able to serve any purpose. — Employees

“When its running already well here in the heart of the city, then what is the need to shift it. It’s strange that on the one hand, the Punjab Government claims to have taken steps to improve de-addiction facilities, while on the other hand, its officers are trying to derail the already running facilities,” said an addict, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Another addict said that the present location was the most suitable as anyone could reach there without any problem.

“This hospital has treated thousands of drug addicts and there has been no complaint. But still the authorities are trying to shift it, which is beyond comprehension,” he said. Some staff members, while requesting anonymity, told The Tribune, that they had been working on meager salaries, which come from the central government .

DC Jitendra Jorwal confirmed that a proposal was under consideration to shift the Red Cross Drug De-addiction Hospital at Ghabdan.

“For Government Medical College, there is a proposal to upgrade the Sangrur Civil Hospital and, for it, we need more space. We will include the de-addiction hospital into the hospital campus. The proposal is under consideration” said DC Jorwal.