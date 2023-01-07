Protest against power cuts

Our Correspondent

Sangrur: Area residents on Friday protested at Lehra against power cuts. They have announced that they would launch an indefinite protest if the authorities fail to improve the power supply. “We are facing long power cuts. The government should look into the matter immediately,” said a protester. TNS

Man looted of Rs 7.95L

Sangrur: Four persons looted Rs 7.95 lakhs from an employee of a gas agency in his office at Bhawanigarh on Thursday. Bhawanigarh DSP Mohit Aggarwal said four persons came to the gas agency and threatened the manager, Talwinder Singh, with weapons and took Rs 7.95 lakh and fled. “We have registered a case and further investigations are on,” said the DSP. TNS

3-kg heroin found near IB

Abohar: The BSF has found three packets (1-kg each) of heroin from a field in Chak 29 RB village located between Kakusinghwala and Lakha Hakam border outposts in the Sriganganagar area. The BSF handed over the heroin packets to the Narcotics Control Bureau when a team reached on Thursday. A case has been registered. OC

3 drug peddlers held

Abohar: The police stopped a car near Hindaur toll barrier last night and seized 80kg poppy husk and 320gm opium. The occupants — Dinesh, Rohtash and Ram Kumar — were held. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act. Jaitsar SHO Vikram Singh has been asked to carry further investigation. OC

Two consume poison

Abohar: Two persons reportedly died after consuming insecticide that was stacked for spraying on crops. Narsi Ram Bishnoi (65) died in Chamar Khera village near the Abohar-Sadulshehar road and Harvinder Singh (26) died in Chak 15-O village on Frieday. Their families said they were feeling upset due to some health-related problems for the past few days. OC

Moga farmer duped of Rs 16L

Moga: A farmer, Rupinder Singh of Ghal Kalan village in Moga district, has been duped of Rs 16.17 lakh by a couple working as travel agents and their relative on the pretext of sending his son, Jashanpreet Singh, to Canada on a work permit and the rest of his family to Portugal. The police have registered a criminal case of fraud against the trio TNS

MLA pulls up cops over crime

Abohar: Visibly unhappy over a series of incidents of loot and snatching, besides theft, Abohar MLA Sandeep Jakhar held a meeting with police officers today and told them to nab the miscreants within 10 days. GS Sangha, SP, along with other officials, Mayor Vimal Thatai and councillors were present at the meeting.

