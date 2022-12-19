Protest in front of Sangrur DC office from today

Parvesh Sharma
Sangrur, December 18
Members of the Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee (ZPSC) have been preparing to launch an indefinite protest in front of the office of Sangrur Deputy Commissioner on Monday (December 19) for their long-pending demands.
“Since repeated meetings with the Punjab Government and senior officers have failed to bring any positive result over our long-pending demands, our members along with their families will start an indefinite protest in front of the DC office from tomorrow,” said Mukesh Malaud, zonal president of ZPSC.
Their main demands include removal of illegal encroachments from the Nazul land, proper representation to members of the Schedule Caste (SC) in cooperative societies of villages, cancellation of FIRs registered against ZPSC members for protests and plots to SC families from village common lands for the construction of houses.
