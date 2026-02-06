Protest in Moga: Farmers 'gherao' police station, demand release of jailed leaders

Farmers in Moga staged a strong protest today afternoon, ‘gheraoing’ Chadiak police station and blocking the Chadiak Road, raising slogans against the state government, to protest against the arrest of some farmers’ leaders..

The demonstration erupted after police arrested farmer leader Lakhwinder Singh Lakha early in the morning and took him into preventive custody. The police allegedly arrested Singh as the farmers in the area had given a call for starting an indefinite protest dhara in front of DC office Moga today, demanding the release of two farmers’ leaders who are languishing in Bathinda jail for the long time.

Farmers from various villages gathered outside the police station, demanding Lakhwinder Singh’s immediate release. The protesters, largely affiliated with the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugraha), accused the authorities of carrying out searches at the homes of several farmer leaders across Punjab before these demonstrations.

Farm leaders said that the protest will continue until all detained leaders are freed. They also highlighted the ongoing struggle for the release of two other union figures, Baldev Singh Chauke and Sagnadeep Singh Jiud, who have been in Bathinda jail for about nine months.

According to the farmers, the cases against these leaders are false, and during Chauke and Jiud’s imprisonment, the latter’s mother passed away — he was only granted parole for her funeral after significant public pressure.

Protesters warned that unless all their leaders are released, they will not call off their agitation.