Protest march for wrestlers

Our Correspondent

Muktsar: Various organisations on Friday took out a protest march in Lambi in support of women wrestlers protest in Delhi. The protesters demanded immediate arrest of president of Wrestling Federation of India Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. TNS

Ensure unadulterated food: CS

Chandigarh: Presiding over the third meeting of the State Level Advisory Committee on Safe Food and Healthy Diet, Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua has ordered strict compliance of guidelines to ensure nutritious and unadulterated food for residents and stricter action against adulterers. TNS

5-star railway station

Bathinda: The Bathinda railway station has been awarded a five-star “Eat Right Station” certification for providing high-quality, nutritious food to passengers. This certification is granted by FSSAI to stations adhering to standard food storage and hygiene practices for passengers. TNS

Fake travel agent booked

Phagwara: The police have registered a case against a travel agent, Jatin Sood, following a complaint from Chandigarh resident Puneet Gaba. He alleged that Sood duped him and his wife of lakhs of rupees by promising to send them to Malaysia, but they were sent to Thailand where they were stranded due to fake documents. OC

Minister assures help

Mohali: Horticulture Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Friday assured all possible help to farmers to promote diversification. He held a meeting to discuss the possibilities for promoting export of horticultural crops, especially potato, kinnow, chilli and litchi. TNS

Two injured in road mishap

Abohar: Mana Singh and Jaswant Singh of Dalmirkhera village were grievously injured when their bike crashed into a barbed wire fence installed around fields near Daulatpura Road.