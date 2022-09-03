Protest outside Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's Sangrur residence from Sept 12

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, September 2

Members of the Zameen Prapati Sangharsh Committee, Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union, Dihati Mazdoor Sabha, Krantikari Pendu Mazdoor Union, Khet Mazdoor Sabha, Mazdoor Mukti Morcha and Pendu Mazdoor Union today held a meeting at Gadar Memorial Bhawan in the district.

The agenda was to start preparations for an indefinite protest in front of CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence here from September 12.

They alleged that before the Vidhan Sabha elections, the AAP had made certain promises but after the formation of their government, its leaders had not acted upon them.

Their main demands include jobs for the unemployed, daily wages of Rs 700 and ban on dummy auction of reserved land from village common land, etc.

