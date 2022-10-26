Vimukt caste association's protest outside Punjab minister Baljit Kaur’s house

Chandigarh, October 25
A Vimukt caste association on Monday observed a ‘black Diwali’ and protested outside Cabinet minister Baljit Kaur’s house in Faridkot against the abolition of two per cent reservation in government jobs for the community.
The protesters said they were on an indefinite protest.
“Regarding the Elementary Teachers’ Test in Punjab, details of around 170 from the Vimut caste have been scrutinised and they are being harassed unnecessarily,” said the protesters.
