Protest over arrest of two youths in extortion case

Tribune News Service

Ropar, February 2

A large number of residents from nearby villages today staged a protest over arrest of two youths in an eight-month-old case of extortion and rioting. The protesters claimed that Paramjit Singh Pammu and Gurmeet Singh, alias Meet, were falsely implicated as they had been active in a dharna against a cement manufacturing plant for alleged pollution at their villages.

On May 17 last year, Atul Kumar, a local transporter and manager of a petrol pump, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the accused, along with Rajinder Singh Ghanola and over 20 other unidentified people, attacked his driver Ravinder Singh and snatched a gold chain, a digital watch andRs 1.45 lakh in cash at Lohgarh Fidde village. He also alleged that the accused had also taken away one of his trucks from a service station on May 3 and later, the vehicle was released after paying Rs 2,100 extortion.

Following this, a case was registered against the accused and Ghanola was arrested, but was later released. Yesterday, Pammu and Meet were arrested. SHO Rohit Sharma said during scrutiny of a video footage the accused were found involved in the incident and had been evading arrest since then.