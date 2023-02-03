Protest over arrest of two youths in extortion case

Ropar, February 2
A large number of residents from nearby villages today staged a protest over arrest of two youths in an eight-month-old case of extortion and rioting. The protesters claimed that Paramjit Singh Pammu and Gurmeet Singh, alias Meet, were falsely implicated as they had been active in a dharna against a cement manufacturing plant for alleged pollution at their villages.
On May 17 last year, Atul Kumar, a local transporter and manager of a petrol pump, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that the accused, along with Rajinder Singh Ghanola and over 20 other unidentified people, attacked his driver Ravinder Singh and snatched a gold chain, a digital watch andRs 1.45 lakh in cash at Lohgarh Fidde village. He also alleged that the accused had also taken away one of his trucks from a service station on May 3 and later, the vehicle was released after paying Rs 2,100 extortion.
Following this, a case was registered against the accused and Ghanola was arrested, but was later released. Yesterday, Pammu and Meet were arrested. SHO Rohit Sharma said during scrutiny of a video footage the accused were found involved in the incident and had been evading arrest since then.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SBI’s overall exposure to Adani Group at Rs 27,000 crore, says Chairman
Stressed that SBI has not given any loans against shares to ...
Parliament adjourned for the day following Opposition protests over Adani issue
The Chair in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha disallows th...
New appointments of Supreme Court judges to be notified soon, A-G tells top court
Taking exception to the Centre sitting over the Collegium's ...
Punjab government imposes 90 paise per litre cess on petrol, diesel
Cabinet gives nod to the much-awaited Industrial Policy; aim...
Supreme Court directs govt to produce original records on blocking BBC documentary on Gujarat riots
A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and MM Sundresh issues not...