Home / Punjab / Protest over cut in Punjab-specific content in exam

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 08:10 AM Jan 06, 2026 IST
Aspirants, socio-political organisation Misl Satluj and other civil society groups today raised objections to the alleged reduction of Punjabi and region-specific content in the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination held on December 7.

Led by Misl Satluj president Ajaypal Singh Brar, protesters held a demonstration outside the Punjab Public Service Commission office, accusing the government and the commission of diluting Punjabi language content in the examination. A large number of aspirants also participated in the demonstration.

