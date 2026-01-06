Protest over cut in Punjab-specific content in exam

Aspirants, socio-political organisation Misl Satluj and other civil society groups today raised objections to the alleged reduction of Punjabi and region-specific content in the Punjab Civil Service (PCS) preliminary examination held on December 7.

Led by Misl Satluj president Ajaypal Singh Brar, protesters held a demonstration outside the Punjab Public Service Commission office, accusing the government and the commission of diluting Punjabi language content in the examination. A large number of aspirants also participated in the demonstration.

