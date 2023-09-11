Protest over delay in arresting murder suspects

Our Correspondent

Abohar, September 10

Carrying the 10-month child of slain youth Sunil Kumar (25) along, residents of Azeemgarh here took out a protest march last evening and raised slogans against the local police.

The family said the accused were roaming around fearlessly. Though the police have arrested five persons in the case, the family says more people are involved in the murder.

