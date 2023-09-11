Protest over delay in arresting murder suspects

Abohar, September 10
Carrying the 10-month child of slain youth Sunil Kumar (25) along, residents of Azeemgarh here took out a protest march last evening and raised slogans against the local police.
The family said the accused were roaming around fearlessly. Though the police have arrested five persons in the case, the family says more people are involved in the murder.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20: Eyeing One Future, 'milestone' summit wraps up
PM Modi pushes for expansion of UNSC | Announces virtual ses...
7 killed in road accident in Tamil Nadu
The victims were seated on the roadside when the accident ha...
Novak Djokovic wins US Open for his 24th Grand Slam title by beating Daniil Medvedev
He moves one major singles title ahead of Serena Williams an...
Modi flags anti-India acts in Canada with Justin Trudeau
Trudeau’s plane suffers snag, flight delayed