Protest over delay in flyover opening

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 27

Residents of the Ladhewali locality today organised a protest against the state government over delay in inaugurating a flyover that has already been readied.

The residents said the flyover was opened for two hours three weeks ago and then closed with no clarity on when it would be formally inaugurated. The owners of shops in the area staged a dharna and said they had suffered losses for the past three years due to the construction of the flyover and now they wanted it to be opened at the earliest.

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora and officials of the PWD and the Bhakra Beas Management Board also reached the spot. The protestors were apprised of the problem of a 22 KV power line of the BBMB passing along the flyover, the height of which needed to be raised before opening the flyover.

Shopkeepers alleged that all vehicles of the PWD contractor, including trucks and tippers, had been regularly passing through the flyover with no obstruction of any power line and that it could just be a delaying tactic on part of the officials awaiting the CM’s visit for its opening.