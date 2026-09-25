Protest over Ed raids exposes double standards of AAP, says Partap Singh Bajwa

The Aam Aadmi Party’s protest outside the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) office against ED searches exposed the party’s double standards on the functioning of investigative agencies, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, said on Thursday.

“Today, AAP leaders are protesting because a central agency is investigating matters concerning their government and its institutions. But the same leadership has remained conspicuously silent whenever Punjab Police or state investigative agencies have been used against political opponents,” he said.

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The leader said AAP was given a “taste of its own medicine”, but maintained that investigative agencies must neither be used to intimidate political opponents nor shield those in power from scrutiny.

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He also criticised the war of words between the AAP and BJP, saying, “They are two sides of the same coin when it comes to the political use of investigative machinery.”