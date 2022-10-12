Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Bathinda, October 11
Members of the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) staged a protest in front of the District Administrative Complex against ‘skyrocketing’ sand prices.
The party members raised slogans against the state government and submitted a memorandum of demands to be forwarded to the Chief Minister. The protesters also held a protest march in different parts of the city. Mahipal Sathi, a leader of the RMPI said: “People are getting fleeced due to high price of sand. Construction works are also getting hit adversely.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent