Protest over list of ‘tainted’: Tehsildars go on mass leave, revenue work hit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 21

As the issue of the ‘secret’ list of 48 tainted tehsildars prepared by the Vigilance Bureau has come to the fore, revenue officials today went on a mass casual leave in the state.

Due to the leave taken by tehsildars, the revenue work across the state remained paralysed. The tehsil complexes in most of the districts wore a deserted look. People were having a tough time at registration offices in Barnala, Ludhiana, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala, Amritsar, etc.

However, the government sent across a clear message that it would take action against tehsildars going on a mass casual leave or strike. Following that officials decided to rejoin the work from Thursday.

The Punjab Revenue Officers’ Association is dragging its feet on the issue and has announced that it will not support any call for strike.

On May 19, the Chief Director, Punjab Vigilance Bureau, had prepared a list, marked ‘secret’, of 48 tehsildars and naib-tehsildars along with a list of agents through whom they were receiving bribe and it was sent to Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua. The Chief Secretary had asked the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, to take action on the report.