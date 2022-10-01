Protest in Bathinda over sand price hike

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, September 30

The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) has announced a protest in front of the Deputy Commissioner Office, Bathinda, against the mining policy and the “skyrocketing” sand prices on October 10.

Sathi Mahipal of the party said, “High taxes imposed on sand have affected the construction workers in the state. Like the previous government, the AAP government has also not done enough to rein-in the sand mafia operating in the state. We have decided to stage a protest and the preparations for it have already started. We have been meeting people door-to-door in villages to mobilise support, so that maximum people participate and make it successful.”