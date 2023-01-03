Protest over youth’s death in Abohar

Abohar, January 2
Relatives of a 26-year-old youth, Rakesh, who had consumed insecticide last week and died during treatment, today staged a dharna in the Civil Hospital here demanding the arrest of the accused, who allegedly forced the youth to commit suicide. The protest was held outside the mortuary of the hospital.
The police said a case was registered under Section 106 of the IPC against four suspects for allegedly abetting Rakesh’s suicide .
It will be modified as per the autopsy. Teams were conducting raids for their arrest.
Rakesh’s family in Azeemgarh had alleged that their neighbours Gungun Sharma, Ravinder Sharma, Arun Sharma and Sonia had been humiliating Rakesh on false grounds due to which he consumed insecticide.
