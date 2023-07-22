Protesters, 4 cops hurt in Nabha clash

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 21

Over a dozen villagers and four police personnel were injured during a clash with police personnel at Mandaur village of Nabha block in Patiala today.

The district administration was removing the protesting SC community members with the help of the police from the village common land when the clash took place. Later, the protesters started a march towards the residence of Patiala rural MLA Dr Balbir Singh.

Committee members had levelled allegations of fake auction of the land against the administration on June 28. They pegged tents and started a protest at the village land. Police officials said they had gone to get the land vacated on Thursday, but returned. Today, police and administration officials visited the site that

triggered stone-pelting and lathi-charge.

Dharamvir, zonal member of the committee, said over a dozen activists were injured, including five who were hospitalised. “The police have detained our members and we are unaware of their whereabouts,” he said alleging that the administration had handed over the village common land to henchmen of a Patiala MLA.

Amandeep Kaur of the committee said they had complained regarding the ‘fake auction’, but the administration had handed over the land without completion of the probe.

DSP, Nabha, Davinder Kumar Attri said four police officials, including Nabha Kotwali SHO Harry Boparai, were injured in the incident. “They have been admitted to hospital. The situation is under control. The protesters have gone to meet MLA Balbir Singh.”

Krishan Kumar, BDPO, Nabha, said the land was handed over to the allottees as per protocol.

Balbir Singh said the land was also allotted to a member of the SC community as per protocol. “We will call the two parties on Monday and resolve the matter”, he said.