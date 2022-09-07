 Protesters beat up liquor contractor, manhandle excise officials in Jalandhar’s Model House : The Tribune India

Protesters beat up liquor contractor, manhandle excise officials in Jalandhar’s Model House

Area residents were protesting against opening up of a liquor vend

A fight broke out at Model House in Jalandhar.

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 7

A fight broke out between residents and a liquor contractor in the presence of Excise department officials at Model House on Wednesday.

The excise officials had gone there for the opening of a liquor vend, to which residents reportedly opposed.

The residents also staged a sit-in outside the liquor vend and demanded it be shifted to some other area. The liquor contractor and excise officials arrived at the spot.

The talks between the protesters and excise officials were going on smoothly, but some persons who were with the liquor contractor allegedly hurled an offensive remark against one of the protesters.

The protesters then thrashed the liquor contractor, his bouncer and other persons along with him on the road, and even manhandled Excise Inspector Raman Bhagat and other officials.

Seeing the situation getting out of control, the police personnel intervened and dropped the excise inspector to his vehicle.

Inspector Gagandeep Singh of Bhargo Camp police station said that a fight broke out after someone in the crowd made a derogatory remark. He confirmed that the liquor contractor was manhandled in the middle of the road by a group of youngsters, who were protesting against the liquor vend.

On being questioned if Excise Inspector Raman Bhagat was also manhandled, he said he has no information about it and neither Bhagat had made any complaint so far.

He said both the parties were present in the police station till late night to reach a compromise. A meeting in this regard between the protesters and liquor contractor will be held to come up with a mutual decision.

Meanwhile, despite repeated attempts, Excise Inspector Raman Bhagat didn’t take calls.

