Protesters block national highway, demand full pay benefits

Sangrur, December 30

Protesting the “incomplete regularisation” of their services, members of ‘8736 Kache Adhyapak Union Punjab’, today blocked the national highway for two hours at Dirba, about 26 km from Sangrur. Two members of the union education provider Gurinder Singh Sohi and inclusive education volunteer (IEV) Raju Singh, climbed atop an overhead water tank of the Grain Market, Dirba. The protest was led by Union president Manpreet Singh.

The protesters climbed down the tank after two hours when a meeting with Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema was fixed for January 10 at Chandigarh. The union will discuss their demand relating to regularisation of their services with all benefits in the meeting.

Manpreet said the state government had only increased their salaries without giving them any benefit on par with other state government employees. He said their demand was regular services with full pay scales and all other benefits, equal to the state government employees.

Gurlal Singh, state president of IEV Union, said in case the state government did not accept their demand they would gherao the ministers. Besides, they would intensify their agitation to compel the state government to accept their demand.

On the occasion, other leaders of the union who were present included Sukhjinder Singh Dakha, Jagdeep Singh Mohali, Rimple Muktsar, Amarinder Singh Mansa, Manpreet Kaur Janal and Devinder Singh.

