Protesters block road over jobs in Sangrur

Sangrur, May 28

Unemployed members of various unions today blocked the Sangrur-Patiala road demanding government jobs. They have been on an indefinite protest near the local residence of CM Bhagwant Mann for past more than a month.

“We worked hard during the Covid outbreak, but after the cases receded we were thrown out. We supported the AAP in forming the government as their leaders had promised to help us. But after the formation of their government, they have forgotten us,” Mandeep Kaur, a member of Corona Warrior Union, Patiala.

Members of Punjab Police Recruitment Struggle Union 2016 alleged despite completing all formalities, the Punjab Government had not given them joining letters. They also alleged before elections, AAP leaders had promised to help them. “We have cleared all mandatory tests. But neither previous nor present government is taking the required steps to give us joining letters. We will intensify our agitation,” said Ashok Kumar, a member of union.

Meanwhile, four protesters were admitted to Sangrur Civil Hospital after their health deteriorated. — TNS

‘Will oppose AAP in LS byelection’

After a state-level meeting in Sangrur, members of Unemployed BEd and TET Pass Union on Saturday announced that they would oppose the AAP candidate in the forthcoming Lok Sabha byelection if the state government failed to fulfil their long-pending demands.