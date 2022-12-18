Protesters refuse to lift dharna at Zira plant

Ferozepur, December 17

The protesters sitting on a dharna in front of the distillery and ethanol plant at Mansurwala village in Zira subdivision refused to end the protest today.

The protestors have been agitating since July 26.

Cabinet Minister Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal had reached out to the protesters and reassured them that their demands were agreed upon by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a marathon meeting held with the members of the Sanjha Morcha in Chandigarh on Friday evening.

In the meeting held with the CM yesterday, the state government had decided that the residents would be given another opportunity to present their case, including the objections regarding the setting up of the plant, before a special Vidhan Sabha committee.

Baldev Singh Zira, one of the leaders of Sanjha Morcha, asked the congregation whether the protest should be lifted or not, to which the protesters responded “No”.

Protesters said they had only one demand and that was that the factory should be closed permanently.

“We believe that the CM will fulfil his promise, but we cannot lift the protest till our demands are met and the factory is closed permanently,” Baldev said. — OC

Over 100 booked