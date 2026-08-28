Punjab protesters train guns on Bhagwant Singh Mann, Arvind Kejriwal

A day ahead of Raksha Bandhan, the “Tu Tu” phrase used by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to mimic a message tone signifying money transfer under the Maavan-Dheeyan Satkar Yojana, drew backlash from protesting government employees.

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The protesters accused the state government of spending money on freebies while denying dearness allowance (DA) and other benefits to the government employees.

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Unprecedented scenes were witnessed inside the Civil Secretariat as protesting employees raised “Go Back” slogans against AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal and accused the former Delhi CM of leaving the state in a financial mess.

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Hundreds of employees and pensioners gathered at on the secretariat, housing the office of the CM, the DGP and other top minister and officials, and raised slogans against leadership from Delhi. The slogans took a political colour and after they raised the issue of ED probes, transferring of funds from GMADA and corruption allegations against CM’s wife Gurpreet Kaur’s relatives. The employees demanded that the Punjab secretariat should by run from Punjab and not from Delhi.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while reacting to reports that Mann had cancelled his meeting with the striking employees, said the move showed the “dictatorial and autocratic” functioning of the CM and his government.

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SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, said, “First, they deny them their DA, then lathicharge them and when they protested, the government tried to arm-twist them by sending notices. I condemn this unprovoked action.”

SAD (Punar-Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh also urged the government to listen to the employees’ concerns instead of turning the row into a prestige battle.