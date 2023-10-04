Protesting employees seek regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, October 3

Demanding the regularisation of all contractual and outsourced employees, members of Theka Mulazam Sangharsh Morcha protested here against the Punjab Government.

“We have met senior authorities, but no action has been taken to regularise our services. To announce our future course of action, we have called a state-level meeting on October 8 at Ludhiana,” said Varinder Singh Momi, a leader of the Morcha.

