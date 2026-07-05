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Home / Punjab / Protesting for 23 days, Fazilka farmers meet Guv

Protesting for 23 days, Fazilka farmers meet Guv

Are opposing construction of embankment

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Fazilka, Updated At : 01:33 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a protest at Noorshah village on Saturday. Tribune photo
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The farmers' agitation against the proposed construction of an embankment (defence bundh) in the border area entered its 23rd day on Saturday. Farmers have been staging an indefinite dharna under the banner of the “Chardi Kala Sangharsh Morcha” at a gurdwara in Noorshah village, where a large number of protesters have been camping.
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The protesting farmers reiterated their resolve not to allow the construction of the proposed embankment, claiming that it was against the larger interests of the farming community in the border belt.

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A delegation of farmers recently met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh with the coordination of Fazilka-based social worker and philanthropist Karan Gilhotra. The delegation submitted a memorandum highlighting their concerns.

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After returning from Chandigarh, Harish Nadha, state vice president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakaunda), said the farmers had invited the Governor to visit Fazilka to assess the ground situation and understand the problems being faced by the farmers in border villages.

Gilhotra said the Governor had assured the delegation that he would take up the matter with the Home Minister and the Defence Minister.

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According to reports, the Ministry of Defence has proposed the construction of the embankment to strengthen border security. However, the farmers have opposed the project, alleging that it would divide agricultural holdings and lead to waterlogging during floods.

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