Protesting Longowal farmers won't budge

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, August 24

After another meeting of farmer leaders with senior police officers in Longowal on Thursday, protesters announced to cremate the body of deceased farmer Pritam Singh on Friday as the state government has fulfilled all their demands. However, they said they would end the protest only after the release of all farmers who were arrested.

“Pritam Singh’s family has received Rs 10 lakh financial aid from the state government and the appointment letter to a family member would be given at the bhog ceremony. We will end our protests in the state only after all farmers are released,” said Jaswinder Singh Longowal, BKU (Azad) chief.

