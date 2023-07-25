Protesting revenue staff insist on MLA’s apology

Tribune News Service

Ropar, July 24

Demanding an apology from Ropar MLA Dinesh Chadha for alleged misbehaviour with officials, members of the Revenue Patwar Union and the Deputy Commissioner Office Employees’ Union continued their strike today.

The protesters said they would not withdraw their strike until the MLA tenders a public apology and would hold a statewide agitation as well.

On July 18, Chadha had visited the tehsildar office where visitors, including three from Chak Dheran, Shampura and Mahla villages, had told him that they had to shell out much more than the required fee for registration deed and power of attorney.

After checking the records, Chadha wrote to the Deputy Commissioner to take strict action against those responsible for duping the people.

The protesters said the MLA had no authority to conduct such inspections and demand official records. They alleged that the MLA had uploaded the inspection video to malign the employees.

#Ropar