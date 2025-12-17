Protests across state over teachers’ death

Teachers unions and farmer bodies on Tuesday staged protests outside the deputy commissioners’ offices in Moga, Faridkot and other districts, demanding justice for a teacher couple who died in a road accident on December 14, the day of voting for the zila parishad and block samiti polls in the state.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when Jaskaran Singh Bhullar (47) and his wife Kamaljit Kaur (46) were travelling in a car to Sangatpura village in Moga.

Kamaljit Kaur had been assigned election duty for the zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls. Her husband was taking her to the place of the posting.

The unions linked the deaths to alleged harassment caused by orders of the DC to register cases against teachers absent from election duty.

Various teachers’ unions along with farmer organisations jointly began a sit-in protest outside the DCs’ offices, holding the government and district administration responsible for alleged negligence. The protesters demanded that the government take full responsibility for the education of the couple’s son and daughter, provide them government jobs after completion of their studies and grant Rs 4 crore as compensation to the family.

State Democratic Teachers’ Front president Digvijay Pal Sharma said the accident was the result of administrative apathy. He said the couple had two young children and there was no one left to take care of them. He said if the government failed to accept their demands, the protest would continue indefinitely.

‘Two more teachers hurt’

As 15 teacher unions across Punjab staged protests, it has emerged that two more teachers — both women from Patiala district — were injured in separate accidents while heading for election duty.

Rajvir Kaur, an associate teacher posted at a government school in Sunam, met with an accident while travelling to Munak for poll duty. She is currently admitted to a private hospital. Another associate teacher, Paramjit Kaur of Patran, was also injured while on her way to perform election duty. She was discharged from a private hospital in Patiala. The unions demanded that, in future, election duty of teachers should be assigned close to their place of residence or workplace.