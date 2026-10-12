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Home / Punjab / Protests in Punjab from Oct 15 over students’ detention

Protests in Punjab from Oct 15 over students’ detention

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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CJP leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das released after detention in Delhi. PTI/File
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The Punjab Students Union (PSU) on Sunday called for district-wise protests across Punjab on October 15, 16 and 17 against the detention by Delhi Police of state students who had gone to participate in the October 10 protests against the special intensive revision (SIR) in Delhi.

More than 50 students belonging to the PSU, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Federation (SBYF), Punjab Students Federation (PSF) and other organisations were detained by the Delhi Police on Saturday morning and released late that night. After spending the night at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi, the students left for their respective destinations on Sunday morning.

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Ranbir Singh, state president of the PSU, who was with the students at Bangla Sahib, said, “We shall be holding protests in Punjab against the undemocratic detention of our students in Delhi on October 10. Students at all district units shall protest at the district headquarters. We also extend an open call to all student, farmer, social and left organisations in the state to participate in the protests.”

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The Naujawan Bharat Sabha has also extended support to the PSU’s proposed protests, while various left organisations have expressed their support as well.

Around 200 students and youths from Punjab had set off on a march from Gurdwara Bangla Sahib on Saturday to protest alleged discrepancies in SIR procedures and seek the dismissal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. They were detained by the Delhi Police.

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