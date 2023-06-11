Protests staged near Cabinet meeting venue

Tribune News Service

Mansa, June 10

Outsourced employees of government-owned thermal plants and the Water Supply and Sanitation Department among others organised a protest on Saturday. Over 100 protesters were detained ahead of CM Bhagwant Mann’s visit to Mansa.

Unemployed Bed/TET-pass teachers protested when the CM’s convoy was passing by.

State president of the union Gurpreet Singh Pakka said on June 6, he had a meeting with Education Minister Harjot Bains at Chandigarh in which the minister refused to accept their demands. Today, they held a protest march to oppose the Cabinet meeting at Mansa. He alleged leaders and unemployed teachers were lathicharged.

Mann reportedly did not meet members of some NGOs on Saturday even after giving them time.

Slain singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh reached Bachat Bhawan, Mansa, where CM Mann was holding a Cabinet meeting. This sent police officials in a tizzy. SSP Nanak Singh took Balkaur Singh away from the meeting spot.