Provide immediate aid to people: Sukhbir

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, July 12

Visiting flood-hit areas in Banga and Balachaur areas, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal today urged the government to provide immediate aid to affected people. He also urged SAD workers to double their efforts to assist those in need of food, fodder and medical aid.

The SAD president, who rode a tractor to reach villages in Banga, said the havoc caused to the farming community was unimaginable. “Paddy has been destroyed on thousands of acres and farmers are staring at bleak future with no time to raise paddy nursery again for transplantation.” He said marginal farmers had been devastated with their entire produce being destroyed.

Sukhbir also interacted with people. At Cheta village, people said the inability of the government to clean the drain in the area had added to their miseries. He said the villagers told him that silt had not been removed from the drain and its bundhs had not been strengthened.

