Provide relief to flood-hit soon or face stir: Congress

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 14

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC president, has warned the state government that in case sufficient relief is not released to flood-affected farmers, Congress workers would gherao Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his visits in the state.

Warring was in Tarn Taran on Monday to address the party workers who were staging a dharna against the state government regarding its “indifferent” attitude as it has “failed to provide relief to flood-affected people even after the passage of two months”.

He cautioned the AAP state government against blaming the previous governments for the ills of the state. He said deaths due to drugs have gone up four times and the government was blaming it on the previous governments.

