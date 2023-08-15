Provide relief to flood-hit soon or face stir: Congress

Tarn Taran, August 14
Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, PPCC president, has warned the state government that in case sufficient relief is not released to flood-affected farmers, Congress workers would gherao Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on his visits in the state.
Warring was in Tarn Taran on Monday to address the party workers who were staging a dharna against the state government regarding its “indifferent” attitude as it has “failed to provide relief to flood-affected people even after the passage of two months”.
He cautioned the AAP state government against blaming the previous governments for the ills of the state. He said deaths due to drugs have gone up four times and the government was blaming it on the previous governments.
#Amrinder Singh Raja Warring #Bhagwant Mann #Congress #Tarn Taran
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In his Independence-Day speech, PM Modi calls for war against corruption, dynasties, appeasement
Addresses people as ‘mere parivarjano’, says the next five y...
3 more bodies recovered from debris of Shimla temple
11 bodies have been recovered from the site of the landslide...
300 stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra as water is released from Pong Dam
DC seeks IAF’s help to rescue stranded people
Independence Day celebrated in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab CM says government making efforts to bring latest tec...
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge skips Independence Day function at Red Fort, targets Centre
Says new tactics being adopted to suppress the voice of oppo...