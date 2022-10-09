Provide relief to manage crop residue: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, October 8

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday asked the AAP government to stop penalising farmers by indulging in ‘draconian’ acts like making red entries in their revenue record for stubble-burning.

Sukhbir also urged Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to compensate farmers for the cost incurred in managing paddy stubble as promised by him.

In a statement issued here, the SAD chief said the Punjab Government had moved a proposal to give cash incentives at the rate of Rs 2,500 per acre to the farmers to encourage them not to burn paddy straw.

“It was proposed by the CM that both Punjab and Delhi as well as the Centre should contribute to make this incentive a reality. The CM should tell why both the AAP governments have refused to release a single rupee for this initiative,” he said. — IANS