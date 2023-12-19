Provide status report on matric scholarships: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has called for a status report from the state on a PIL seeking the release of scholarships for matriculation students of the 2016-2017 batch who scored 80 per cent or more in their examinations. The order by the Bench of acting Chief Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Nidhi Gupta came on a petition filed in public interest by advocate HC Arora.

In his petition, Arora submitted that the government had not paid scholarships to students who were entitled to Rs 30,000 each for the next two years of education in secondary classes under the Dr. Hargobind Khurana Scholarship Scheme launched in 2013.

Arora gave a list of 11 students of Government Senior Secondary School, Jadla, SBS Nagar, who had not yet received their scholarships.