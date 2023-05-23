Providing jobs on merit: Punjab CM

Sangrur, May 22
In a scathing attack on previous state governments, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today said the earlier regimes used to sell jobs to the youth whereas the AAP government is providing jobs on merit.
He addressed the people after laying the foundation stone of the tehsil complexes at Dirba and Cheema villages today. Training his guns against a former Chief Minister, he said his nephew used to seek Rs 2 crore for every job.
“Our government has given jobs to over 29,000 youths on merit. Those who have exploited the youth of the state will not be spared,” said the CM.
He said instead of giving free rights of Gurbani to all channels, the SGPC president is towing the line set by his masters to give it only to one channel. Mann dared the president of the SGPC to explain what was more important, spreading the message of Gurbani or extending largesse to their blue-eyed channel.
Contractual employees of the government alleged that cops thrashed them in Dirba when they tried to meet the CM. Mann said the state government will soon launch a bus service for girls studying in the government schools.
