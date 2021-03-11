PRTC buses involved in 576 major accidents in 5 years

Karam Prakash
Patiala, May 10
The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) is involved in as many as 115 road accidents on an average every year. Information gathered through an RTI revealed that the PRTC buses had more than 576 major road accidents in the past five years. Many persons were also killed in around 142 accidents.
Moreover, it has come to the fore that the PRTC had not initiated any corrective action against the drivers involved in rash driving. Last month, a speeding PRTC bus had mowed down a school kid, while three students received serious injuries in Sangrur. In another accident, a boy lost his life in a head-on collision between the PRTC bus and his car on Patiala-Nabha Road.
Despite GPS-based tracking system installed on the buses, the authorities failed to monitor overspeeding.
Sources said due to the absence of corrective mechanism in place, rash drivers continue to risk lives of hundreds of passengers every day. The sources said the PRTC officials were allegedly scared of backlash from the union if any action was taken against the offenders.
Will sensitise drivers
We have been conducting inquiries and taking appropriate action whenever we receive any complaint. Drivers found guilty of violating the traffic norms are also being suspended. We are now planning to start a campaign to sensitise drivers. Poonamdeep Kaur, MD,PRTC
