PRTC buses misused for AAP's roadshow, alleges SAD

Jalandhar: Senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday termed the Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to rope in PRTC buses from all districts for its roadshow in Amritsar “sheer misuse” of the official machinery.
Addressing medipersons in Jalandhar, he wondered why CM-elect Bhagwant Mann had made his Golden Temple visit such an elaborate affair. “Mann must avoid extravagance,” said the SAD leader.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
5 Indian students killed, 2 hurt in Canada road mishap
The injured have been admitted to local hospital
Punjab CM-elect Bhagwant Mann to resign as Sangrur MP
Thanks voters for their love
Finally, Punjab to get honest CM: Arvind Kejriwal
AAP leaders offer 'ardas' at Golden Temple
India’s new envoy to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat takes charge
He arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quara...