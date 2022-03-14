PRTC buses misused for AAP's roadshow, alleges SAD

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Senior SAD leader Prem Singh Chandumajra on Sunday termed the Aam Aadmi Party’s decision to rope in PRTC buses from all districts for its roadshow in Amritsar “sheer misuse” of the official machinery.

Addressing medipersons in Jalandhar, he wondered why CM-elect Bhagwant Mann had made his Golden Temple visit such an elaborate affair. “Mann must avoid extravagance,” said the SAD leader.