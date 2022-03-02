PRTC nets Rs50 crore monthly revenue

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Bathinda, March 1

Addition of new buses to its existing fleet coupled with reformed timetables have led to a substantial increase in revenue for Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC).

The PRTC has added 147 new buses at its nine depots in the last three months in a phased manner.

As per information, the PRTC has been generating a daily revenue between Rs 1.50 crore and Rs 2 crore as compared to Rs 1.20 crore earlier. On an average, the PRTC’s revenue receipts has notched up to Rs 50 crore.

A senior official on condition of anonymity said change of guard in the state government last year and introduction of “slew of measures” in the Transport Department has started to show results.

The official said,“Increase in revenue cannot solely be attributed to addition of new buses. The Transport Department cracked whip on private bus operators evading taxes, cancellation of permits of buses plying illegally, introduction of new timetablea and granting of permits to the PRTC buses. New timetables also ended monopoly of private bus operators having political influence.” The PRTC would add 31 more buses which would most likely to hit roads after the third week of March.

Parneet Shergill, Managing Director, PRTC, said, “Apart from introduction of new buses, there are multiple factors that have contributed to it.” Shergill expressed concern over increasing fuel prices.