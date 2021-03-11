PS Kumedan passes away

Chandigarh, August 18
Pritam Singh Kumedan, regarded as an authority on Punjab’s river water issues and its riparian rights, passed away after a brief illness at Mohali on Thursday evening. He had turned 100 in January this year.
A retired PCS officer, he was the strongest voice on safeguarding the riparian rights of Punjab. He had also been a strong advocate of return of Punjabi-speaking areas in Haryana to Punjab. Kumedan is survived by two daughters and a son.
