PSEB Class 5 certificates missing date of birth, causing admission worry

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared Class 5 board examination results on March 28. School heads received the official communication a day earlier, late afternoon on March 27.

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However, a major issue has surfaced in government primary schools and several private schools affiliated with PSEB. The certificates issued to students do not mention the date of birth, which is mandatory. The certificates include the parents’ names but omit the students’ date of birth — an essential detail required for admission to the next class.

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An in-charge of a government primary school, requesting anonymity, said that parents are demanding certificates for their wards, but key details are missing. “The date of birth is not mentioned on the certificates. What are we supposed to provide to parents? How will students secure admission to the next class without proof of age?” the in-charge asked.

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Ramanjit Singh, a senior teacher, pointed out that schools also received blank hard copies of “holistic cards”.

“School heads filled in the marks on these cards, which were then distributed to students during the parent-teacher meeting held on March 28. These holistic cards contain complete details, including the student’s name, parents’ name, and date of birth,” he said. He questioned why, despite providing hard copies, teachers are now being asked to download soft copies of certificates for distribution.

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Another in-charge of a government primary school highlighted that the holistic cards lack the authentic stamp of SCERT, whereas the certificates downloaded from the e-Punjab portal carry the official stamp. “These are the authentic board certificates as they bear the stamp. However, they do not mention the students’ date of birth. Since today is a holiday, we cannot take any decision, but we will raise the issue with higher authorities once schools reopen,” the in-charge said.

Teachers emphasised that the date of birth is a mandatory requirement for admission to the next class. “If a student changes school or seeks admission elsewhere, the new institution will require proof of age,” several teachers said, expressing concern over the confusion.

Davinder Singh Sidhu, senior vice-president of Democratic Teachers’ Front (Punjab), criticised the lapse, stating that this reflects on credibility of board. “The date of birth must be mentioned so that the certificate can serve as a valid document for admission. The board should reissue these certificates with complete details,” he said.

Despite repeated attempts DEO Dimple Madan could not be contacted for comments.