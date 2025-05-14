DT
PT
Home / Punjab / PSEB Class XII result: Barnala girl scores 100 per cent to bag top spot

PSEB Class XII result: Barnala girl scores 100 per cent to bag top spot

No student from Malerkotla district made it to the merit list this year
Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 04:58 PM May 14, 2025 IST
Manvir Kaur and Arsh scored 498/500 (99.6 per cent) marks.
Harsirat Kaur, a student of Sarvhitkari Senior Secondary Vidya Mandir, Barnala, has scored 500/500 in the science stream to top the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class XII annual examination, the results of which were announced on Wednesday.

Following closely, Manvir Kaur of SS Memorial Senior Secondary Public School, Kamoana, Ferozepur, also from the science stream, and Arsh, a humanities student from Sri Tara Chand Vidya Mandir Senior Secondary School, Bhikhi, Mansa, scored 498/500 (99.6 per cent) marks, securing the second and third spots respectively. Their rankings were adjudged on age difference criteria.

Among districts, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala recorded the highest overall pass percentages.

Ludhiana led with 55 students, followed by Hoshiarpur (31), Patiala (30), Jalandhar (25), Amritsar (16) and Mohali (13) in terms of representation in the merit list, said PSEB chairman Anarpal Singh.

No student from Malerkotla district made it to the merit list this year.

